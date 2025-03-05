THE Story of Emily has been shortlisted for the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) South West and Wessex awards 2025.
The museum in the village of St Ive opened as an immersive experience in summer 2024, and celebrates the life of Cornish humanitarian Emily Hobhouse.
It is one of two shortlisted Cornish entries which also includes the Two-Family House by Rundell Associates in Mawgan Porth.
13 projects in total have been shortlisted for RIBA Awards, and each will be visited by a regional jury, with the winning projects announced this spring.
RIBA South West and Wessex Jury Chair Rob Gregory, Head of Campus Planning and Design, University of Bristol, said: “This year's shortlist showcases a wide range of projects, from stand-alone new builds, to holistic transformations of existing properties, and discrete extensions.
“Alongside these, the jury is looking forward to visiting new workplaces, cultural venues and community housing, on a carefully choreographed journey that extends over 135 miles from the suburbs of Bath, to the far reaches of West Cornwall.”
Stonewood Design based just outside Bath worked on the St Ive museum which details Emily Hobhouse’s time growing up in the rectory at St Ive as well as charting her campaign against British concentration camps during the Anglo Boer war, and subsequent work supporting the displaced women and children.
Stonewood describe the St Ive buildings as “a modern take on the traditional Cornish vernacular for the visitor amenities and staff facilities, and a contrasting, zinc-clad form for the exhibition on the war.”
The regional winners will be considered for several special awards before being considered for a highly coveted RIBA National Award, which will be announced in summer.
The UK’s best new building, will be drawn from the RIBA National Award-winning projects and announced in September with the Stirling Prize winner announced in October.