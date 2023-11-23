St Germans Primary School students have been finding their inner explorer this week as they got stuck in with outdoor activities.
Key Stage 2 students have had a wonderful adventure this week, as they visited Dewstone Cottage with Young Spirit.
The children have been busy with hiking, rock scrambling, night walks, alpine cooking. They also enjoyed a fun sleepover with their friends in a cosy cottage in the middle of the woods.
The trip offered the opportunity to learn team work and resilience. A great time was had by all.