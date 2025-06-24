DEVON and Cornwall Police say they have made a major impact in their latest road safety push, Operation Lockspring, with 33 arrests and 252 speeding drivers caught in the space of just four days.
The high-visibility operation targeted the region’s most dangerous driving behaviours – known collectively as the ‘Fatal Five’ – which are responsible for the majority of serious and fatal road collisions.
These ‘Fatal Five’ causes include excessive speed, failure to wear seatbelts, mobile phone use while driving, driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, and driving while physically or medically unfit. Last year, 59 people lost their lives on Devon and Cornwall roads, a rise in fatalities that highlights the urgent need to tackle these deadly risks.
Research shows drivers committing any of the Fatal Five offences are significantly more likely to be involved in serious or fatal collisions. Those driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol face a tenfold increase in risk, while drivers impaired by both substances are more than 16 times as likely to cause deadly crashes.
During Operation Lockspring, officers took swift action, conducting roadside tests for drugs and alcohol to identify impaired drivers. The 33 arrests made included offenders caught for driving under the influence and other serious breaches of road safety laws. Meanwhile, 252 motorists were recorded speeding, many receiving penalty tickets for breaching speed limits.
Motor Patrol Sergeant Ben Balsdon, who led the operation, described the results as a “considerable success.”
He said: “Various policing teams were involved and many interventions were successfully completed, with a number of people receiving roadside advice and, where necessary, penalty tickets and fines.
“We were able to carry out drugs and alcohol testing on the roadside, so could very quickly ascertain whether a person was safe to drive.
“The vast majority of road users in Devon and Cornwall are safe, responsible and respectful – and I would urge everyone to consider the implications of not driving or riding safely and what can happen when you don’t.
“The last thing our officers want to do is knock on any door and have to tell a family a loved one isn’t coming home.
“Whilst police and partners can educate and enforce around road safety, it is the responsibility of all road users to ensure they drive responsibly, both for their own safety and that of other people.”
The operation also reinforced the importance of personal responsibility. While police and partner agencies can enforce the laws and raise awareness, Sgt Balsdon stressed that it is ultimately up to every driver to make safe choices.
Operation Lockspring is part of an ongoing effort to tackle road safety through targeted, data-driven policing. By focusing on the most common and deadly causes of collisions, Devon and Cornwall Police hope to drive down casualties and improve safety for all road users.
For more information on road safety and how to avoid the Fatal Five risks, residents are encouraged to visit Devon & Cornwall Police’s dedicated webpage at www.devon-cornwall.police.uk/fatalfive.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.