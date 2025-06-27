THE former principal of the Cornwall College group has been awarded an OBE.
John Evans has been recognised for his services to further education in the King’s Birthday Honours List.
Dr Patrick Newberry, chair of the group board of governors, said Mr Evans was entirely deserving of the recognition.
Dr Newberry said: “It is hard to convey the incredible impact John had in shaping the Cornwall College group into the institution it is today. He was relentless in the pursuit of quality teaching outcomes for learners and had an uncompromising ambition for the group.”
Vice-chair Pat Wilde recalled when she first met Mr Evans he said, “Never stop thinking about the learners”.
She said: “And that sums him up – he was totally dedicated to achieving the highest quality experience for every learner at the college, on every campus and at every level.
“On his watch, nobody was going to get left behind. His commitment to that excellence drove the Cornwall College group forward at a pivotal point and laid the foundations for where we are today. His OBE, in recognition of a lifetime’s dedication to learners, is well deserved.”
During his time with the group, Mr Evans secured an Ofsted good rating, landed the development of a multi-million-pound campus overhaul at Cornwall College Camborne and the construction of two new state-of-the-art college buildings at Cornwall College St Austell.
He also oversaw the group becoming one of the top colleges for student achievement rates in the country.
Mr Evans began in education 35 years ago, leading on the automotive provision at Bridgwater College, before moving on to South Devon College, Swindon College and Yeovil College and then the Cornwall College group, which this month has formed a new partnership with the University of Exeter designed to boost education opportunities, social mobility and regional economic development.
