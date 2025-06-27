A SPECIAL event for young carers is being held in Cornwall on Wednesday, July 2.
A summer fayre and barbecue for all the young carers who attend Cornwall Educational Learning Trust (CELT) primary and secondary schools will be hosted by Poltair School in St Austell.
Now in its second year, the event has been organised by Claire Harvey, young carer operational lead at Poltair School, and her team.
Claire and her colleagues have put together a fun day for more than 250 young carers from 15 schools around the county.
Claire said: “The aim of this event is to give the young carers the opportunity to meet each other and realise they are not alone within the local community. We want to help create a joyful atmosphere where children can enjoy their day, connect with each other and engage in fun activities.”
A young carer is someone under the age of 18 who helps to care for a family member, relative or friend.
Suez Recycling and Recovery UK is supporting the summer fayre and barbecue by providing various goodies.
Suez plant manager Tony Burge said: ‘‘Community engagement is so important to us here at Suez and we’re delighted to be able to support such a valuable event for these young people in our local area.”
Meanwhile, Suez is running a six-month fundraising drive involving its staff across the country.
More than 200 employees in Cornwall are being encouraged to take part in activities themed around earth, air, fire and water as part of “The Big Four” event in aid of the British Heart Foundation and Macmillan Cancer Support.
Suez organises a UK-wide big charity event every other year and, in 2023, staff from Cornwall to Scotland baked, biked, walked and car-booted their way to a £145,000 total.
