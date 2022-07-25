St Ewe captures Egg Packer of Year award ( )

This year was particularly special considering the challenges that the entire farming industry has been facing over the past few years. managing director of St Ewe, commented in a recent article in iNews: “The food and drink industry is probably in the most challenging position it’s been in for generations”, and this has forced many companies to compromise on standards of practice. With over 40-years of industry experience, St Ewe has continued to place free-range and sustainable farming at its core, always looking to advance the wellbeing and happiness of its hens despite the external challenges it faces.