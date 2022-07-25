St Ewe captures Egg Packer of Year award
ST EWE has been named Egg Packer of the Year at this year’s National Egg & Poultry Awards 2022, which is held every year to honour the best of the poultry industry and celebrate outstanding individuals, business excellence, and investment in the future of British farming. This followed on from the success of St Ewe at last year’s awards, where it won Innovation of The Year for its health-centred Super Eggs. St Ewe is incredibly honoured by this year’s win, especially considering the exceptional field of entrants that it was competing with.
This year was particularly special considering the challenges that the entire farming industry has been facing over the past few years. managing director of St Ewe, commented in a recent article in iNews: “The food and drink industry is probably in the most challenging position it’s been in for generations”, and this has forced many companies to compromise on standards of practice. With over 40-years of industry experience, St Ewe has continued to place free-range and sustainable farming at its core, always looking to advance the wellbeing and happiness of its hens despite the external challenges it faces.
By day, the hens are able to roam and range the open Cornish countryside, foraging for natural food and living their most wild selves; by night, they cosy into traditional, single-tiered
housing that gives each hen plenty of room to relax after days of adventuring.
St Ewe sets exceptionally high standards for all its producer farms, which are spread across the Southwest and South Wales, to ensure all the hens are kept in the same free-range conditions. In a recent article in The Grocer, CEO and founder, Rebecca Tonks, commented on how St Ewe has been working closely with its producers and feed suppliers to ensure that this quality is maintained, despite the mounting challenges to do so.
St Ewe consistently demonstrates a rigorous commitment to learning how to offer its girls the very best quality of life, as they know that this creates eggs that are unparalleled in taste, nutrition and quality. The team are all very humbled that this commitment has been recognised in this year’s National Egg & Poultry Awards.
