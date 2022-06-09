St Dominick had a busy programme of Jubilee events taking place

A TAMAR Valley village had a busy programme of Jubilee events taking place over the extended bank holiday weekend.

St Dominick’s Platinum Jubilee Celebrations began on Friday with a special United Church Service in the historic parish church of St Dominica, including the bells being rung to welcome in the Jubilee Weekend and the congregation lighting 70 candles to mark the years of the Queen’s reign.

Then on Saturday afternoon the St Dominic Parish Hall hosted a free Drop-in Cream Tea, providing an opportunity for village residents to sit down and have a chat with their friends and neighbours, with over 100 people attending over the course of the three hours. The volunteers preparing tea and scones in the kitchen were certainly kept busy and there was also a special presentation made by organiser Charmian Saunders to Norma Chapman, who has been a member of the St Dominic Parish Hall Committee for 50 years – so since before the parish hall was actually built. She explained that of course she was very young at the time she started….

The same evening saw 10-strong sea shanty group Barrett’s Privateers performing for drinkers and diners at the village’s popular Who’d Have Thought It Inn.

Sunday saw a celebration of the Queen’s Jubilee in the village’s Lovell’s Park from midday to 5pm to which people were asked bring along their own picnics, rugs and seats and there was also a free hog roast, ‘Whod’y Bar’, ice cream van and vintage tractor display

Sunday also saw a children’s Fancy Dress Procession from the school along with judging of the Queen and King by Brian and Christine Jones, and during the afternoon the members of the WI unveiled a plaque commemorating the planting of a Jubilee Tree – a rowan or mountain ash - in Lovell’s Park.

In addition, throughout the afternoon there was family fun including egg and spoon, 3-legged and relay races and a tug of war. There was also a Children’s Art Exhibition in the school, with judging of crowns, messy castles, poems and paintings.