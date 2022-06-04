St Dominick celebrates the Queen’s Jubilee with cream teas, music and games

A TAMAR Valley village has a programme of Jubilee events taking place over the weekend.

St Dominick’s Platinum Jubilee Celebrations began on Friday with a special United Church Service in the historic parish church of St Dominica, including the bells being rung to welcome in the Jubilee Weekend.

Now this afternoon (Saturday, June 4) there is a Drop-in Cream Tea from 2pm-5pm, providing an opportunity for village residents to sit down and have a chat with their friends and neighbours in the Parish Hall.

This will be followed from 7pm with a chance to join in the singing with the Barrett’s Privateers at The Who’d Have Thought It Inn, giving a chance to lift the rafters at The Who’d.

Sunday (June 5) will see a celebration of the Queen’s Jubilee in the village’s Lovell’s Park from midday to 5pm at which all are welcome. People are asked to bring their own picnics, rugs and seats and there will also be a free hog roast, ‘Whod’y Bar’ (cash only please), ice cream van plus vintage tractors. (Note that dogs are not allowed in Lovell’s Park).

Also on Sunday there will be a Fancy Dress Procession from the school beginning at 12.15pm with judging of the Queen and King by Brian and Christine Jones, and at 2.30pm the WI will unveil a plaque to commemorate the Jubilee Tree planted in Lovell’s Park.

In addition, throughout the afternoon there will be family fun including egg and spoon, 3-legged and relay races and a tug of war. There will be a Children’s Art Exhibition in the school, with judging of crowns, messy castles, poems and paintings and the Football Club will open their pavilion with tea and coffee facilities and toilets available.