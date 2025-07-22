AN award winning homelessness charity is launching a ‘talent search’ with a twist - the offer of employment to the winner.
St Austell based Harbour Housing, a Cornish charity which provides tailored person-centred support, assistance and accommodation to homeless people with vulnerabilities is seeking a new person to join their communications team.
Instead of the traditional method of seeking a new employee, they’ve decided to do it X-Factor style with a virtual talent competition.
In a world where the art of communication and story telling is multimedia, Harbour Housing have opted for a different approach to finding their next communications employee.
Instead of asking for CVs or qualifications, the team is inviting applicants to submit a 15 to 30 second TikTok or Facebook reel showing off their energy, creativity, and “H Factor.”
“We’ve seen first-hand the power of lived experience and personality over formal training,” said Rachel Battleday, people and communications manager. “This role is open to anyone — regardless of background, age, or experience.”
The initiative follows a successful storytelling campaign at Glastonbury that dramatically increased Harbour’s social media reach.
“Our staff used their own social skills to connect with the public. That’s exactly the kind of authenticity we’re looking for,” Rachel added.
Tim Styles, a trustee with the charity and an employment lawyer affectionately known as “Simon Cowell”, praised the campaign as “a life-changing opportunity” for someone who might not fit the usual mould.
Applicants will join the charity’s communications team to help tell real stories about homelessness in Cornwall — from festivals to frontline work.
“The future is bright,” said Malcolm Putko, group operations director, who is described as Harbour Housing’s equivalent of Louis Walsh, adding: “The future is Harbour orange. And the future might just be you.”
The official challenge launches on Friday, August 1. Entrants will have 48 hours to post their clip using #IHavetheHFactor.
