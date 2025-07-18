THE South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SWASFT) has officially signed the Step into Health pledge, reaffirming its commitment to supporting members of the Armed Forces community in pursuing careers within the NHS.
Step into Health is a national initiative designed to help current and former military personnel, as well as their families, transition into NHS roles, both clinical and non-clinical.
By joining the programme, SWASFT becomes part of a growing network of NHS organisations recognising the value of the skills, experience, and dedication that Armed Forces members bring to healthcare.
The pledge follows SWASFT’s recent re-accreditation as Veteran Aware by the Veterans Covenant Healthcare Alliance, which acknowledges NHS organisations that actively support the Armed Forces community and promote fair access to employment and healthcare services.
As part of its commitment, SWASFT has pledged to review recruitment practices to eliminate barriers for Armed Forces applicants, promote the programme using official branding, build stronger links with the Career Transition Partnership (CTP), and utilise the Step into Health candidate system to manage and refer applications across the NHS.
Dr Matt Thomas, Executive Medical Director and lead for the initiative at SWASFT, said: “We are proud to already have a strong Armed Forces and veterans community within SWASFT with over 800 of our colleagues having links to the military. These include those who joined us after leaving military service, as well as reservists and cadet force instructors who combine their ambulance service careers with active roles in the Armed Forces.
“We recognise and deeply value the contribution they have made – and continue to make – to our country, our region and our local communities.
“This pledge further demonstrates SWASFT’s role as a champion for inclusion, helping to create meaningful career opportunities for those who have served.”
More information is available at: www.swasft-joinus.co.uk/armed-forces.
