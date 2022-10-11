St Austell Lions Club’s Easter draw supports Air Ambulance
Monday 17th October 2022 7:00 am
The Lions Club of St Austell have presented Cornwall Air Ambulance with a cheque for £1,000, from the proceeds of their Grand Easter Easter Egg Draw. Pictured, left to right, are: Morwenna Smart, Cornwall Air Ambulance Fund Raising Officer; Steve Garvey, Air Operations Officer; Sherelle Puertas, Fund Raising Officer; Lions Club of St Austell President Barbara Trenerry; Lion Tony Pickup and Lion Jim Jiwa (rogerdoveyphotography 0172663574 )
