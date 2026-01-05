A TALK on financial matters such as tax, pensions and savings was given to the Probus Club of St Austell.
Andrew Prowse of St Austell accountants and financial advisers Phillips and Frith gave the informative talk to the members of the club following on from the Budget announced by Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves.
A club spokesperson said: “Andrew explained the fields his company is primarily involved in nowadays and went on to explain the issues surrounding taxation in its many forms, state pensions, now and in the future, and savings in the form of cash ISAs.
“Where issues of concern were raised, club members felt that it would be advisable to seek professional guidance from a reputable financial adviser.
“Chairman Tom French thanked Andrew for providing members with his helpful and interesting talk.”
The club has also held its 54th annual general meeting, this taking place at the Britannia Inn.
After a lunch, outgoing chairman Gary Truscott relayed to the members a brief personal history concluding with his acknowledgement of a most enjoyable time in his role as chairman. He will continue as the club’s treasurer.
Secretary John Dearing led the meeting and included thanks to the committee members for their input during the year.
The meeting concluded with the installation of Tom French as the new chairman, with Phil Simpson acting as vice-chairman.
The club spokesperson said: “As usual, new members are always welcome to apply for membership of the Probus Club of St Austell for friendly chatter, satisfying lunches and a variety of interesting speakers. So why not join us as a guest on the first Wednesday of the month for a great lunch followed by an interesting speaker, all in a convivial atmosphere?
“For more details, contact John Dearing on 01726 844368 or lunch secretary Hugh Walker on 01726 844950.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.