SPRING has arrived at a popular Bodmin beauty spot - and with it, have come the first sighting of ducklings for the season.
Priory Park in the town centre is an open space which is home to multiple amenities, ranging from play facilities, to a football ground and a play park, but also includes a duck pond which has long been at its centre point.
Bodmin Town Council, the body responsible for the maintenance of the park has shared the first sighting of spring with the arrival of a mother and ducklings to the pond, which features a safe habitat at its central island often used for the nesting and arrival of the ducklings.
In addition to sharing the sights, Bodmin Town Council have used the opportunity to remind people that while visits and enjoyment of the sight is encouraged, they hope people respect the wildlife by keeping to a safe distance and avoiding feeding the ducks.
A spokesperson for Bodmin Town Council said: “We’re excited to share that the first ducklings of the season have hatched at our local town pond, bringing a little extra joy and beauty to our community. Spring is a time of renewal, and seeing these fluffy newcomers paddling along the water is a heartwarming reminder of nature's wonders.
“We encourage everyone to visit and enjoy the sights of spring’s arrival, but please remember to respect the wildlife by keeping a safe distance and avoiding feeding the ducks. Let’s celebrate the season of new beginnings together!