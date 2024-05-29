I spotted a black and yellow hoverfly patrolling the road hedge and was able to identify it as an eupeodes luniger. This is one of the first hoverflies to be seen in the Spring and is on the wing until Autumn, feeding on pollen and nectar. Although they look remotely like wasps, they are completely harmless. A speckled wood butterfly was fluttering along the quiet road but it never pitched for very long, so I had to follow it for quite a stretch before managing to get one picture.