A CHARITY event has closed after giving generations of youngsters a start in the world of equine competition.
The Downderry Horse Show and Gymkhana was founded around 40 years ago, with the aim of providing a fun and non-judgmental environment for young riders of any ability.
Over the years the grew in popularity and drew competitors from all over Devon and Cornwall.
The Horse Show was always intended to be a good starter show for budding horse riders and their horses. A family friendly show where the show judges would help build confidence, guide and advise. The event was described as “not too serious but serious enough to learn in readiness for the bigger shows”.
But with rising costs organisers were finding that most of the proceeds were having to be spent on things like insurance, medical cover, and toilet facilities, rather than the charities which the event wished to support.
With sadness it was decided to wrap things up and divide the remaining funds between the two organisations the show usually supported. Cheques for over £500 were presented by two of the original founders of the show, Jenny Jaycock and Velven Harding, to Mark from the Cornwall Air Ambulance, and to Juliette and Linda from Riding for the Disabled at Duchy College.
“We would like to thank everyone who helped organise and run the show over all those years. There are too many to mention but a big Thankyou,” said a spokesperson.
“It will be sadly missed.”