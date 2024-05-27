THE Saltash annual Mayor Making ceremony took place on May 10 at the Guildhall.
Cllr Julia Peggs succeeds Cllr Richard Bickford who undertook two years as mayor of the town while Cllr Rachel Bullock steps in as deputy for the year ahead.
Dignitaries from across Cornwall and Plymouth attended the event including the Deputy Lord Mayor of Plymouth Cllr Kathy Watkin and consort, and the mayor and consort of Saltash’s twin town Plougastel in Brittany, Dominique Cap and his wife Alice who arrived in Plymouth the day before as part of the biannual twinning association trip.
The official ceremony at Saltash Guildhall began with the National Anthem. Prayers were led by the mayor’s chaplain, Reverend Michelle Parkman, university chaplain at Plymouth Marjon University, with her husband Tim accompanying on the keyboard, and a rendition of ‘Cornwall My Home’ sung by Florence Bonner.
Mayor Cllr Peggs thanked outgoing mayor Cllr Bickford for his service leading the council, making special note of the support he received from his consort and wife Sarah.
She said: “Richard Bickford has left a huge pair of boots behind for me to fill… Richard has done an amazing job over the last two years completing the station project with his tenacity and time - without his commitment to this lovely old building would never be what we have today.
“He has brought together the council on various projects and funding opportunities which have not been explored much before. A massive thank you to Richard for all his endeavours on being a fantastic leader of the council for the last two years.”
The new mayor announced her charities of the year as the Saltash Youth Network project which unites many Saltash youth groups under one umbrella, and Community Enterprises PL12 Community Kitchen, added: “I'll also be supporting our Community Kitchen who do so much for our community; those who are in need of support either with mental health issues, the stroke club, dementia clubs or maybe just a cuppa and a chat for those who are lonely.”
After signing the Book of Oaths, mayor Cllr Peggs was presented with the key of the town by the town clerk Sinead Burrows. Following ancient tradition, the mayor and deputy mayor and consorts then threw pennies and fruit out of the Guildhall windows to the town’s children waiting below.
The ceremony was followed by a gathering at the Saltash Railway Station building Isambard House, which featured a 12 kilogram centrepiece of world famous Plougastel strawberries gifted by the Twinning Association visitors. The Saltash host families joined the new mayor for the reception to welcome the French contingent at the beginning of their three-day trip to the town.