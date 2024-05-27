FRUSTRATION has mounted as problems continue weeks into a new waste collection regime.
At the start of April, South East Cornwall began putting household waste and recycling out fortnightly, with food waste collected on a weekly basis.
New wheelie bins, sacks and caddies were delivered to 43,000 households in this part of the county.
Cornwall Council says the scheme has been working: in the first month, the volume of waste collected reduced by almost half compared to the same time last year.
But in some places, councillors say their inboxes are overflowing with rubbish-related emails.
In Millbrook, Julie Elworthy received her new bin only last week after 12 phone calls, nine emails and a formal complaint.
“It was a nightmare dealing with them. During each call there seemed to be no accountability between departments.
“I have taken rubbish to the tip at Saltash four times, a round trip of 34 miles each time. I was extremely disappointed in the service we have had: taking our rubbish is part of our council tax payment.”
Residents yet to receive new bins say it’s frustrating to see their black bags or old bins labelled incorrect and their waste left on the road.
In response, Cornwall Council said that “residents waiting for their new bins to arrive and who have reported this to us can carry on putting out their rubbish in the same way as they did before. If any resident has a missed collection, please report this to us so we can get it sorted.”
Local Cornwall councillor Kate Ewert said: “There have been so many mistakes. These are things that shouldn’t be that complicated. I’m not sure where it’s fallen apart but I feel it’s with the bin delivery.”
In Looe, councillors Armand Toms and Jim Candy have raised the problems with officers and council leaders.
“The distribution of the bins was contracted to a firm called “Jet” who were provided lists and were supposed to avoid leaving the bins outside holiday lets. But they went through Polperro like a whirlwind, with lots of holiday cottages being given bins,” said Cllr Candy.
“It is getting better, but some residents are still awaiting containments and are struggling to get rid of their waste.”
In a statement, Cornwall Council said: “There have been a few teething issues as we’re asking residents to get used to the new service and different days and weeks for recycling and rubbish collections.
“We’re really pleased to see how people have got on board with the way it works and initial data is very promising. Since the rollout started, the amount of recycling we’ve collected from residents in SE Cornwall has increased by 12 per cent and the volume of rubbish has decreased by 44 per cent.”