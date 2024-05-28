“We typically talk to thousands of people each year about the rearing and release of our lobsters, so to have our work shared with such a massive audience is a huge privilege and a wonderful way to highlight the charity as we head into our 25th year.” added Nicola O’Donnell. “We hope the segment on Countryfile will inspire viewers to visit the Hatchery and learn more about our work. For upcoming public releases follow @padstowlobster on social media.”