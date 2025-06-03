A NEW episode of the Nature Connects podcast, produced by Tamar Valley National Landscape, has just been released – this time celebrating two of the River Tamar’s most fascinating and threatened migratory fish species: the Atlantic Salmon and the Allis Shad.
Timed to coincide with World Fish Migration Day, the episode explores the challenges facing these iconic species and the urgent conservation work underway to protect them.
Dr William Darwall, manager of the Tamara Landscape Partnership Scheme and former researcher for the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), shares expert insight on the decline of the Atlantic Salmon and what its red list status means for wider freshwater biodiversity.
He said: “These fish are indicators of the health of our rivers. Their struggles reflect the broader environmental issues we face – from habitat loss to the impacts of climate change.”
Angela Gall, Marine Senior Officer at Natural England and author of the children’s book Allis the Shad Who Wouldn’t Give Up, joins host Ginnette Sutherland to shine a light on the Allis Shad – a lesser-known but equally remarkable species that migrates from sea to river to spawn. Angela discusses conservation efforts such as fish population monitoring, improving river connectivity, and reducing pollution.
“These species are vital to the Tamar’s ecosystem,” said podcast host Ginnette Sutherland. “They represent resilience, the magic of migration, and the deep connections within nature. We hope this episode raises awareness and support for their protection.”
Both the Atlantic Salmon and Allis Shad are listed among Tamar Valley National Landscape’s 17 “Special Species” in its Nature Recovery Plan, which aims to safeguard key wildlife in the region.
Launched earlier this year, Nature Connects offers immersive stories from the Tamar Valley landscape and is supported by the National Lottery Heritage Fund as part of the Tamara Landscape Partnership Scheme. New episodes are released at the end of each month.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.