IT would be helpful if columnist James Davies were to keep his poorly thought-out views on this topic to himself. There are far more important fish to fry.
In any case, the danger posed by older drivers pales into insignificance when compared to that by (generally young) boy racers and the like. Let us simply rejoice in the fact that older drivers are overwhelmingly careful and safe, benefitting from a lifetime's valuable experience.
The last thing they need is the worry and bureaucracy involved in applying for a test and sitting it, including the highly likely queues and consequent long delays that result from any such new scheme. It is a non-starter.
Clive Chafer
Newquay