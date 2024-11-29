• We want to hear from you, our readers. If you want to supply a letter in response to any topical news item in this paper or share your thoughts on something that is impacting you or your community email our teams at: [email protected] (Cornish Times)/ [email protected] (The Post Series)/ [email protected] (Voice Newspapers) or send a letter by post to 10 Southgate Street, Launceston, Cornwall, PL15 9DP