The four-year (2020-2023) trial transitioned the Oxfordshire-based 486-ha organic farm from a rotational grazing system to an adaptive multi-paddock (AMP) grazing system. The carbon balance of the farm was calculated to be beyond net zero (-49.7t of CO₂e), thanks to a combination of relatively low emissions and carbon sequestration on permanent pasture. In addition, the cattle were healthier, soil structure was improved, biodiversity boosted, and staff were happier.