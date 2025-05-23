Store Cattle
300 Store Cattle through the rings at Hallworthy to a top of £2240.
Dry weather now taking its toll and also the slight ease in the finished price but still a great entry and a solid trade from start to finish.
Several mid-range Cattle today but Terry Mitchell of Callington took top honours with a super strong 26 month Simmetnal x Steer with plenty of length and depth to £2240.
Tim Cornelius of St Breward next with a run of 70 Cattle, his top a superb Beef Shorthorn x Steer away at £2160, his best pen of five Charolias x Steers at 18 months to £1980 and 7 more to £1830.
G T Daniel of Launceston next with a Saler x Dairy Steer, long and deep bodied to £1840.
The Halls family of Altarnun back in again this week and saw their best pair of Charolias x Steers to £1810.
Not so many Heifers about but quality still shone through, T Cornelius taking top spot with a Beef Shorthorn x Heifer to £1830.
T Mitchell close behind with a deep well fleshed Simmental x Heifer to £1740 and a pair of Hereford x to £1670.
Back in next was T Hasson with a Charolais x Heifer to £1500.
A younger Charolais but plenty of bone and growth from T Cornelius saw his best pair of Charolais x to £1440 and a pen of 7 to £1430.
Younger Cattle from John and Lisa Balsdon saw their super British Blue x Limousin Steer top out at £1560 for a model of a red and white steer and a real machine of a black steer all at 9-10 months to £1540, their best Heifers four Limousin x Blue stretchy Heifers away at £1530.
Best grazing fat Cows from Mr A Rogers of Launceston with an Aberdeen Angus Cow to £2000 x2 and D Tellfer-Smollett of Okehampton saw Devon Cows away to £1920, £1880 and £1860.
Cows and calves (29 outfits) - The part reduction sale of Sussex cows with Angus calves at foot on behalf of Johnathan and Sally Batchelor of St Genny's.
Best of the outfits reached £2420 for a 37-month-old heifer with her smart Angus x calf at foot followed by other outfits selling to £2400 x2, £2380, £2350 x2, £2250, £2220, £2200 and £2170, a real credit to Johnathan and Sally for a super run of young outfits.
Other cows and calves reached £2170 for a 73-month-old fat Devon cow with a Devon calf at foot sold by Bannadon Farm, Okehampton.
Strong numbers to report in all the 3 sections, being stirks, weaned calves and rearing calves.
Good numbers, with trade on some sorts being less than previous weeks. Having said that, some young fresh weaned calves trading between £650-800 at only 4 months old look very well sold indeed.
Stirks and Rearing Calves
Calves (31) - Rearing calf numbers starting to build down here at Hallworthy and trade on par with many other centres. Hereford bulls in from Meg Tucker, South Petherwin reached £500 for a smart pair with more from Meg again at £480.
Young Limousin bulls made £450 (15 days) in from JR Frayne, North Petherwin who sold Blues bulls at £415.
More Blue bulls to £400 in for James Bruna, Stoke Climsland followed by a pair of 20 day old Black Hereford bulls to £332 x2 in from John Varcoe, St Wenn.
Heifer calves reached £380 for Herefords in for Meg Tucker again, followed by very young, but sweet red Limiousin heifers to £370 sold by J Smith, Launceston and well put together Angus heifers to £360 at only 4 weeks old presented by George Buse up from St Minver.
Best of the Friesian bulls saw plenty of interest and topped at £210 at 2 weeks old in from John Varcoe again.
Weaned calves (27) - Weaned calves look the best sold out of all the sections with young, freshly weaned Herefords looking a marvellous trade and reached £720 (only 3 months old) presented by PJ Grylls up from Truro, who sold other steers well to £700 at the same young age and their Hereford heifers to £645 (3m).
An eye-catching Limousin bull calf from the same good farm reached £682 (only 8 weeks old).
Stirks (121) - A slight resistance in trade with the recent prolonged dry spell and drop in beef price not helping matters, that said still plenty of notable prices achieved.
Top call in the stirk pens was £1440 for a superb Simmental steer unloaded by Messrs Melhuish up from Liskeard followed by a smart Charolais steer which soared away to £1310 in from Sarah Nurmik of Lifton.
A pen full of well farmed, warm Angus steers down from Yeovil reached £1260 (9m) sold by Royston and James Amor, who sold other bunches to £1190 (8m).
Young but smart Limousin heifers sold well at £920 (6m) for a trio in from PJ Grylls again.
Heifers reached £1000 for a nice, 7-month-old Simmental in from Messrs Melhuish again, with Angus heifers to £940 from Royston and James Amor, with further angus heifers looking well sold to £830 (8m) in from H Tamblyn, Looe.
Charolais heifers to £790 for a single in from Mark Moore, Whitestone followed by other Charolais heifers to £765 (7m) in from Steve Carpenter up from Looe.
Draft Ewes
A much larger entry of 595 Draft Ewes and again a very fast trade, Texels topped the day at £221 for a pen from Timmy Martin of Ruby Park.
Charollias x Ewes to £209 from GE & S Whiting of Fursdon Farm, Liskeard.
Suffolk x Ewes saw several pens around £200 to a top of £208 from Harry Lobb of Ruthernbridge.
Mules to £177 from two vendors. Polled Dorset Ewes to £177 and Hill Ewes to £118.
New Season Lambs
A larger entry of 295 New Season Lambs and as seen throughout the country the trade is easier, our overall average on the day was 313.2ppkilo, well inline with the rest of the Southwest.
The young sappy Lambs topped at 335p for a cracking pen of Texel 42kgs, £140.50 from S Davey & Sons of Bottonnett, Lezant, followed by 327p for a pen of 43kgs, £140.50 from Sam Breyley of Oxen Park, Stratton.
Top per head on the day was £145 from four vendors.
The Hoggs still keep coming and the trade was easier, top per kilo being 281p for a pen of 42kgs, £118 from the Stephens Family of Burscott, Holsworthy and topped per head at £134 from S Davey & Sons of Lezant.
Breeding Ewes
A small entry of Polled Dorset Breeding Ewes saw the 2T’s top at £250 from Martin and Dudley Harris of Mount, Bodmin.
Dorset stock Rams saw 2T’s to £320 from Mr P Gilbert of West Headson, Bratton Clovelly.
Couples
A few more Couples on offer and a firm trade, Doubles to £365 from Messrs Wadge and Smith of Tremear. Singles to £240 from two vendors.