Weaned calves (27) - Weaned calves look the best sold out of all the sections with young, freshly weaned Herefords looking a marvellous trade and reached £720 (only 3 months old) presented by PJ Grylls up from Truro, who sold other steers well to £700 at the same young age and their Hereford heifers to £645 (3m).