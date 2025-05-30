Store Cattle
More stores than expected with 230 passing through the ring, no big forward types on offer with plenty of both dairy and suckler bred yearling sorts which sold to a sharp trade as grass is now in abundance after the recent showers of rain down in this neck of the woods.
Top call was £2000 given for a 26 month old Friesian steer in from RG Bunkum of St Ive who sold more to £1850 and Hereford to £1800.
Very smart red Limousin steers raced away to £1760 for a pair of yearling steers in from Chris Wearne up from Wendron this morning who went on to sell more well at £1640.
Well farmed South Devon steers to £1720 presented by Paul Mitchell of Bude and Charolais steers to £1670 for Bucklawren Livestock travelling up from Looe.
Smart, but only young Blue steers to £1610 (15m) in from AC Halls of Altarnun followed by further young Limousin steers to £1470 (11m) in from J Lugg, Cury Cross Lanes.
A well put together South Devon topped the heifer section at £1840 (22m) from CW Crocker of Crackington Haven, followed by smart Limousin heifers sailing away to £1830 (32m) in from HR Lyne and Son up from Manaccan.
26-month-old Hereford heifers to £1740 for RG Bunkum again, two year old Charolais heifers to £1700 from Bucklawren Livestock, with further Hereford heifers from the same good stable to £1650.
Young but sweet Limousin heifers to £1510 (13m) for Chris Wearne again.
Cows
A handul of grazing cows which sold to plenty of demand and reached £1840 for a 108 month-old Limousin x cow in from Charlotte Skinner down from Jacobstow who sold her leaner Charolais cow (107m) at £1450 and Blue to £1380 (59m).
Breeders
Best of the cows and calves reached £2000 for a 38-month-old South Devon cow with 3-month old calf at foot from SJ & SM Ward of Grampound Road, followed by a Highland cow with a sweet Charolais x calf at foot which attained £1900 for Ben Nicholls of Wadebridge.
Today we had a nice consignment of Belted Galloway heifers which drew plenty of moorland buyers and sold to £980 and £920 in from AR Finnemore up from St Breward.
Stirks and Rearing Calves
Rearing Calves
33 rearing calves forward and a mix in quality.
Blue bulls sold to £450 (21 days) in from Chris Marshall up from Rock, others to £440, £380 and £345x2 for David Mather, Advent who sold Blue heifers to £430 and £415.
Young fresh blue heifers sold well to £370 and £310 (20 days) in from Chris Marshall again.
Weaned Calves
All the weaned calf pens full to the brim which sold to a ring brim full of potential buyers from far and wide with plenty going home empty handed and can't stick the trade.
Cornwall College, Callington presented a whack of weaned Angus calves which reached an impressive £725 (5m), with a bunch of 16 more angus steers which filled the ring right up and sold well at £600 (5m), with heifers off the same farm to £655 (5m).
In next was Charlotte Skinner with a wonderful run of Hereford weaned calves all around the 3-month-old mark which made £680, £650 and £590 for the steers and the heifers making £550, £540 and £515.
Stirks
Big numbers of 201 stirks which sold to a marvellous trade, with a large proportion of the section being second quality dairy bred types which sold to a wonderful price.
Top of the steers was £1140 (only 4m) given for a wonderful Charolais steer in from Ben Nicholls of Wadebridge followed by Hereford steers to £1040 (10m) in from PD Mitchell of Liskeard.
A smart run of Angus reached £990 (8m) for the Warman Family Partnership of Delabole who sold others to £905 and Devons to £905 also, Galloway steers also to £905.
Angus heifers looked well sold to £900 (8m) for Warman Family Partnership again, with Blue heifers to £835 (7m) in from James Bruna, Stoke Climsland.
Draft Ewes
Another good entry of over 600 Ewes and a very fast trade for all weights and breeds, pen after pen over £170.
Charollais x Ewes topped the day at £216 from Tom Hasson of Dunsmouth, Bude.
Suffolk x Ewes sold to £200 from Newlyn Farm Partnership of Newquay.
Four other pens over £190.
Texel x Ewes to £194 from LR Burden of Tredundle Farm, Egloskerry.
Polled Dorset Ewes to £171, Hill breeds saw a top of £130 for Scotch Black Face Ewes from Steve and Claire Cornelius of Treven Farm.
Badger Face Ewes to £89 from William Hooper of Phoenix Farm, Minions.
New Season Lambs
More on offer and a much faster trade, overall average of 315.5p, the young well fleshed Lambs very much sought after.
Top per kilo being 341p for a pen of 39kgs, £133 from N & M Parnell of Dingleys, Lewannick.
Two vendors at 327p, A R Hooper & Sons of Pengold Farm with their 44.4kgs at £145 and Colin Burrow of Tredown, Welcombe for his 44kgs at £144.
Top per head on the day was £146 for a pen of 45.2kgs from W & R Pethick of Trevalga, Boscastle.
Fat Hoggs
Much larger entry and a sharper trade, top per kilo being 287p for a pen of 47kgs, £135 from Messrs Cole & Robson of Trekernell Farm, Lewannick.
Several heavy Hoggs £140 to a top of £151 sold also by Messrs Cole & Robson.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.