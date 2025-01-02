Is it not time to invest in fireworks, if we have to have them, which are silent?
There must be some firm in the world which produces this product, to protect birds humans and animals from the horrific noises made by the annual fireworks displays.
Normally I would go away at this time of year because of all the noise but was unable to this time.
Unfortunately, it is costing us, the local ratepayers, so much money to buy fireworks by our local councils spending on this item which I personally think should be spent on subjects such as investing in schooling, encouraging local youngsters to get a mortgage for a house or more money for looking after our much cherished elderly people here.
Jo Whitney
West Looe