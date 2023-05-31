A PLAN to create a new sporting facility is back in action after years on the sidelines.
The Roundbury Park project could see new football and rugby pitches, netball or tennis courts, and trails for cycling and jogging built on the northern edge of Liskeard. Open space for recreation is part of the vision, and a pavilion, changing rooms, cycle hire and cafe have also all been suggested as possibilities for the site.
The new recreation ground would serve not only Liskeard but thousands of people in the wider rural catchment area.
Section 106 money – cash allocated when new housing is developed – has already been put aside for the scheme. A proposed Wainhomes development of up to 150 houses would release the land for the new amenity, along with more community benefit funding to put towards it. At the moment, this scheme is at an early (pre-planning application) stage.
The Roundbury site is located north of the Trevethan Meadows housing, off the road out toward St Cleer and Pensilva. It’s envisaged that once planning permission is obtained, the land for the sports facility will transfer over to Cornwall Council or Liskeard Town Council.
The Town Council has already approached local sports clubs and groups to get their initial feelings on what they want to see at the venue. Working in partnership with groups such as the Liskeard and District Sports Association, the council will seek grants from funding bodies.
The local council has now also asked Ploszajski Lynch Consulting to carry out a more in-depth ‘Demand and Implementation’ assessment. Over the next month, the firm will be speaking to the clubs and organisations to paint a detailed picture of what needs are not currently being fulfilled through Liskeard’s existing facilities, and to hear their thoughts and wishes.
The consultants and any future developers will have to be mindful of other factors including the land being hilly in places, the access for vehicles, and the presence of an archaeological feature – the Round Barrow that gives the site its name.
Mayor of Liskeard Simon Cassidy said: “After around two decades of discussions and things being placed on a back burner, it’s great to see we’re now moving forward with some real progress toward achieving the Roundbury Park project.
“Liskeard is crying out for better quality sports pitches and facilities and hopefully this will address some of those requirements.”
To view the Wainhomes plans for the Roundbury site go to Cornwall Council’s planning website and use reference PA22/01275/PREAPP.