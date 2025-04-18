A SPONSORED walk has been held in Cornwall in memory of a 12-year-old boy who suffered from complex health issues.
The walk took place from the Lappa Valley Railway, near St Newlyn East, to the Little Harbour children’s hospice at Porthpean, St Austell.
The railway attraction was one of Jozef Stasiak’s favourite places to visit, while Little Harbour, run by Children’s Hospice South West, was where the youngster and his family stayed during his final days.
A team of six people, including Jozef’s mother Heidi Stasiak, walked the 15 miles to raise funds for Jozef’s Dream CIC (community interest company) and Children’s Hospice South West, which is dedicated to making the most of short and precious lives.
The walk raised £1693.28 which will be divided between the two causes.
The others taking part in the walk were Sue Marshall, Taryn Pennock, Helen Smithers, and Pastors Adrian and Sue Mitchell.
Heidi, who was grateful to everyone who supported them on the poignant fundraising journey, said: “We thank everyone who generously donated and those who cheered us on and tooted their horns along the way.
“We are also thankful to the businesses that offered us the use of their facilities for comfort breaks on the route: Mark Kessell Cars, The Queen’s Head, St Stephen, and Trewoon Village Stores.
“The funds raised for Jozef’s Dream will help us continue our mission to improve the lives of children with complex needs in Cornwall. We will now be in a better position to assist more local schools, helping them purchase sensory equipment to support their students’ learning.”
The community interest company made its first grant recently to help Mawnan Primary School, near Falmouth, buy sensory equipment.
Schools that might benefit from assistance from Jozef’s Dream CIC are asked to email [email protected] for more information.