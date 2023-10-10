AVERAGE speed cameras between Saltash and Trerulefoot will be installed, says the roads minister, but it’s not yet clear when this might happen.
In a letter to MP for South East Cornwall Sheryll Murray, Minister Richard Holden states that cameras are ‘being progressed’ by National Highways in conjunction with Cornwall Council and the Vision Zero Road Safety South West project.
Pressure group Safe38 says that the cameras will be a “major milestone” in improving safety on this part of the A38.
And Mrs Murray has pledged that she will “not let up on her quest to get results” for safety on the trunk road.
Safe38 chairman James Millidge said: “Pushing back the Carkeel to Trerulefoot Safety Package for the A38 to at least 2030 was a major frustration for us as a group. It’s a decision, we feared, would cost many lives and serious injuries and it leaves South East Cornwall woefully far from having a safe strategic road corridor.
“This package was only ever a small selection of measures,” he continued. “It’s hard to comprehend the logic in delaying what is essentially a cheap list of measures designed to reduce death and serious injury, which would also have a positive economic impact by reducing unplanned road closures. We are hopeful the roads minister has now understood this, and the average speed cameras will be imminent.”
MP Sheryll Murray said: “I welcome the fact that the Safe38 Campaign Group has come in behind me in my quest to secure funding for safety improvement along the A38.
“The Roads Minister wrote to me in August confirming that additional signing and lining has already been delivered. I have noted that there seems to be regular repeater signs reminding people of the speed limit of 50mph along the stretch from Trerulefoot to Carkeel with the exception of the towns of Landrake and Tideford where the speed is 40mph.
“I have also noted that there has been some speed monitoring at the western end of Landrake both by a police van and one of the new type speed cameras. I am hopeful that this will give National Highways information to feed into the provision of the introduction of average speed cameras.
“I have asked the Minister for a timeline for this work. Local people can assist in the interim period by staying within the speed limits on this dangerous road.”
In the letter to Mrs Murray, the Minister also states that the dualling of the road at Landrake and Tideford is not being considered, but that a scheme to change the road alignment to improve air quality and reduce queuing will be in the pipeline for potential development after 2030.
Mrs Murray said that she had asked National Highways to investigate funding streams outside of the Road Improvement Strategy (RIS) programmes, to see if some of the work could be carried out earlier than the RIS3 period 2030-2035.
“I also reinforced the long term aim for dualling the road, with a view to by pass the very low railway bridge, but recognise that this will cost a lot of money,” she said. “I will not let up on my quest to get results for my constituents on this very important matter.”