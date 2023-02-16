Sgt Messenger has also recently started a video series with Vision Zero South West featuring the world’s first Police Ford Focus RS in which he looks at how cars can be safely modified and tackles some of the dangerous things he has witnessed on local roads as a police officer. In one of his most recent videos, Sgt Messenger addresses some of the common misconceptions around police speed camera vans – including how they work, why they exist and what you can and can’t do around them.