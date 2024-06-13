Speak Cornish Week is an annual event aimed at getting Cornish spoken in the community.
Run by An Rosweyth, a group of Cornish language community organisations, the week is full of opportunities for people to have a go at speaking some Cornish/Kernewek.
This year’s Speak Cornish Week will run from Saturday, June 22, to Sunday, June 30, with the theme of “A Warm Cornish Welcome”, encouraging people to greet each other using one of the many different Cornish welcoming words and phrases.
A spokesperson said: “As a minority language within the UK we have to work hard to get our voice heard. Most work within the Cornish language is carried out by passionate volunteers who publish text books, dictionaries, novels and children’s books, run an exam system, organise events, lessons and Yeth an Werins (a chance to meet up informally to speak in Cornish) and promote the language within the community.
“This year we have a wide variety of events running within Speak Cornish Week, including taster sessions for absolute beginners, both in person and on-line, a litter pick, walks, a Treasure Trail and much more.”
To find out more visit www.speakcornish.com