A SOUTH East Cornwall SPAR store has recently undergone a full renovation.
The Dobwalls store, owned by SPAR wholesaler Appleby Westward, closed for five days throughout November to update its fixtures and fittings, bring in new product lines and increase its square footage.
The refurbishment will enable the now 1,850 square foot store on Duloe Road to offer more services to the local community who would otherwise have to travel six miles to access, while ensuring the store’s value can continue to grow.
Andy Hutchinson, store manager, said: “Dobwalls SPAR is the hub of the local community and pulls in customers from several nearby villages and even the town of Liskeard.
“Thanks to the renovation, the store can now further benefit the community and is looking forward to becoming even more of a shopping destination in Dobwalls. We are also anticipating that our expanded product lines will result in higher basket spends.”
The store will fill its newly-extended space with a larger hot and cold ‘to-go’ offering to satisfy the local workers who regularly visit the store on their lunch breaks. This will sit alongside Coca Cola and Tango Ice Blast slush machines, Cook frozen meals, additional fresh groceries and household essentials, a Dunkin Donut stand, and an expanded range of Cornish produce such as Furniss biscuits and Sharp’s Doom Bar ale.
The extra space will allow the store to be sectioned thematically, giving its customers a smoother shopping experience by making products easier to find.
Existing in-store services include an ATM, National Lottery facilities, bakery, Costa coffee machine and a Post Office.
Customers can park for free directly outside the store.
The store opens between 6.30am and10pm Monday to Saturday, and between 7.30am and 10am on Sundays.
