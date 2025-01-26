South West Water has announced £500,000 investment to improve bathing quality in Looe as they head to the town for the latest stop on their roadshow tour.
The customer roadshow will take place in Looe on Wednesday, January 29, from 12pm to 4pm at Millpool Centre in West Looe.
The £500,000 investment by March this year is to help improve bathing water quality by working to reduce the use of storm overflows in the local area.
It will carry out work to prevent sea water from entering its sewers which can overwhelm the network during periods of heavy rainfall and lead to storm overflow discharges.
The one-day event will give customers the chance to talk to South West Water’s teams in person about the investment, and to hear about the company’s plans for £2.5-billion investment in the local area and wider region over the next five years.
The roadshows are laid out with informal market stalls, giving customers the opportunity to talk to different subject experts from the company about their focus areas including environmental improvements, increasing water resources and supporting customers with their bills.
Dani Twelvetree, Head of Customer Communication and Engagement at South West Water, said: “Our roadshows give us the important opportunity to meet with our customers in person and discuss our investment plans while answering any questions they may have.
“This is really important to us, and we look forward to visiting Looe and getting to meet locals who want to learn more about what we do.”
Anyone looking to attend the Looe event can pre-register in advance at: www.southwestwater.co.uk/roadshows.
More roadshows are planned for this year around the South West including a return to South East Cornwall.