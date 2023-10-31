A specialist animal charity based in Liskeard is supporting individuals and families trying to escape domestic abuse by offering a fostering service for their much-loved pets, with the support of South West Water.
Refuge4Pets provides those who are trying to escape domestic abuse with a helping hand in the form of animal fostering, as most temporary accommodation does not allow people to take their pets. In many cases, this will stop people from leaving their situations as they do not want to leave their pets with their abuser or have to permanently give them up.
Through support from South West Water’s Neighbourhood Fund, Refuge4Pets will support 25 families escape domestic abuse. The charity covers all costs from - food and bedding, to medication and vet treatment as people leaving abusive situations often leave with very little.
Dr Mary Wakeham, chief executive officer at Refuge4Pets, said: “‘We are indebted to South West Water for their incredibly generous support through the Neighbourhood Fund. Funding one of our Project Workers, travel costs and the cost for looking after animals in our care has meant we have helped more people and their animals escape domestic abuse across Devon and Cornwall.”
To find out more visit refuge4pets.org.uk