DEVON and Cornwall’s water provider has said it’s doing its bit to support struggling residents.
South West Water, the organisation responsible for water supply in the South West of England, is increasing the number of customers on its social tariffs to help manage water bills across the region.
The company has said that it “is dedicated to creating real change and is on track to deliver its industry-leading pledge to eradicate water poverty by 2030”.
These tariffs offer a range of support options to help customers lower their water bills, including switching to a meter so customers only pay for the water they use, or signing up to an affordability tariff.
Customers can also discuss payment breaks, receiving free water efficiency advice, and accessing support with managing debt.
Lesley Horn, South West Water’s customer experience manager, said: “With the cost-of-living crisis continuing, we know it remains as important as ever to keep our bills as low as possible and to deliver services that provide value for money.
“We never want our customers to worry about paying their bills and our teams work hard all year round to make sure we are providing help in the best way we can, when customers need it the most. I would urge anyone who has concerns about their bill to get in touch and see how we can help.”
As well as this, the organisation’s ‘Billing Specialist Team’ are the feet on the ground who work out in our local communities offering help at locations like food banks, job centres, community groups and support hubs.
The teamdiscuss customer needs on a one-to-one basis and explore the range of options available to see what suits them best. As well as debt relief schemes, the team will also explore other things that could be increasing a person’s bill, such as a leak on their private supply pipe. The team will then work with the customer to get the help they need to resolve the issue.
Speaking about the support they have received from South West Water, a customer said: “I couldn’t believe that South West Water had such a range of ways to support customers financially. They even come to our little village to see us face to face.”
Sean Redmond, a Billing Specialist Advisor at South West Water, said: “I am proud of the role that our teams play. We are constantly working to get out into the community and find ways to assist those that need a little extra help. It is the innate human need to help those around us that makes my job so important and keeps me going every day.”