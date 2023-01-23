South West Water’s lakes are special places for people to explore the outdoors. They are managed for access, conservation, and recreation by independent charity South West Lakes who act as stewards ofthe lakes – protecting the sites. Golden Tree Productions are working closely in partnership with South West Lakes on this carbon-neutral project to improve the recreational offering at Colliford lake. The financial contribution from South West Water will help to create 800 metres of new habitat, support new generations in discovering the importance of the humble Cornish hedge and an extensive training programmethat provides new opportunities for people to learn and develop skills in the ancient art of Cornish Hedging, protecting Kernow’s hedges for the future.