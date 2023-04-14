Here is your surf report and weather forecast for South East Cornwall for this weekend.
Downderry
Currently, the wave hight at Downderry beach is between 3-4ft with a 24 mph strong offshore winds. The sea is around 10 degrees. Low tide will be at 7.07pm tonight.
Tomorrow (Saturday), the wave height will be between 2-3ft with fresh offshore winds.
Sunday, the wave height will be at 2ft with moderately strong onshore winds.
Looe
Currently, the wave height for Looe is between 1-2 ft with 24 mph strong offshore wind. Sea temp around 10 degrees.
Tomorrow (Saturday), the waves will be flat with gentle offshore winds.
Sunday, the wave height will be flat with cross onshore winds.
Whitsand bay
Today, the wave height is around 2-4ft with 22mph fresh offshore winds.
Tomorrow, the wave height will be around 2ft. There will be a fresh cross/offshore wind of around 23mph at 6am. This is reduce to a moderate onshore wind of 14mph at around 6pm.
Sunday, the wave height will be between 1-2ft with moderate onshore winds of 15mph at around noon.
Tides for Saturday:
High- 1:36AM
Low- 8:10AM
High - 2:33PM
Low 8:51PM
Tides for Sunday:
High- 3:04AM
Low- 9:39AM
High- 3:49PM
Low- 10:07PM
Weather forecast for the Looe area:
Tonight:
Cloudy changing to sunny by early evening by around 7pm.
Saturday:
Sunny changing to cloudy by early evening with highs of 14 degrees.