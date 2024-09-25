Community Enterprises PL12, based at 4 Fore Street, has put out a call for financial donations to be able to keep running.
The group who gives a home to a variety of outreach services conveyed the severity of their plight in a newsletter from their Chair Jo Grail to Saltash Town Council. She states: “Like many households and other businesses and groups, we’ve been significantly impacted by rising costs— wages, electricity, food, petrol, and other essentials have all become more expensive, and further increases are planned for October.
“At the same time, we’ve seen a drop in donations as people face their own financial pressures.
“This combination has made it increasingly difficult to cover the costs of running our essential services.”
Community Enterprises PL12, was established as a community interest company, the Saltash Gateway CIC, jn 2006. It has a community hub which serves as a shop promoting wares from local producers, also housing the community fridge and larder.
The Community Kitchen, two doors up at 8 Fore Street hosts dementia support via Memory Box. The CIC’s property enterprise portfolio provides essential income while housing the local foodbank and Citizens Advice Bureau.
The not-for-profit organisation is run by a board of directors, and has over 100 volunteers and a membership of 1,200 with one full-time member of staff.
Jo continues in her report that it costs £1,300 per week to keep the Community Kitchen open - a space for groups to use which offers refreshments free of charge making use of donated surplus food.
Together with the Community Shop at number 4 Fore Street, the total costs per week are £2,400. 58 per cent of CEPL12 costs are normally covered by donations. The manager of the Community Kitchen is being made redundant due to the impact of the financial crisis.
The group has been looking for funding to fill the significant shortfall but applications since Covid concentrate on helping establish new services with existing services struggling to source funds.
The chair said in her report: “We have made a number of applications for funding and, whilst we have been successful in securing some, these bids are for specific purposes. Funding for on-going projects is hard to find.
“We’re committed to doing everything we can to ensure Community Enterprise PL12 remains the vital lifeline it has always been for Saltash.
“I would like to thank our wonderful team of volunteers who continue to support us”, Jo adds. “The time and energy they willingly give to the PL12 community makes all the difference.”
Go to https://www.cepl12.co.uk/ to make a donation, or visit the shop on Fore Street.