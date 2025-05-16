COUNCILLOR Rachel Bullock is the new mayor of Saltash following her election at the annual town meeting held at the Guildhall.
Cllr Bullock takes over from Cllr Julia Peggs, who had the honour of proposing her successor.
“I’ve lived in Saltash since I was one and it’s a great honour for me – and my family – to represent the town I love,” said Cllr Bullock, who paid special tribute to Cllr Peggs for her efforts over the past year.
“The last few years have been very positive and progressive for us as a town and the hard work is paying off. The aim is to keep doing what we’ve been doing and I endeavour to give 100 per cent to the role.
Cllr Brian Stoyel was confirmed as the deputy mayor.