Solicitors support Bodmin charity
Wednesday 19th October 2022 7:00 am
Julian Tyson and Rebecca Moore from Coodes with the Sowenna team ()
More than £5,000 has been raised for local Cornish charity – the Sowenna Appeal, by the team at the South West’s longest established legal firm, Coodes Solicitors.
Sowenna is a NHS child and adolescent mental health unit at Bodmin Hospital run by Cornwall NHS Foundation Trust, providing inpatient assessment and treatment for young people aged between 13 and 18 with mental health problems.
For more information about Sowenna’s charitable work visit www.sowenna.cornwallft.nhs.uk/sowenna-charity
