Snow is falling all around us....
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for today (Thursday, November 30) between 3am and 4pm, with risk of snow and ice.
A Met Office spokesperson said: "Today, it will be cloudy for southern counties of England, with further patchy rain at times, falling as snow across the hills in the southwest."
The affected area stretches down the centre of Devon and Cornwall, covering Launceston, Callington, Liskeard, Looe and Camelford.
