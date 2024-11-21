OVERNIGHT snow fall has brought disruption to Devon and Cornwall.
A number of schools have announced they are closed, while there is disruption on roads and public transport.
Among the roads affected this morning is the A30, with lorries stuck in the snow making the road impassable between Carminnow Cross and Launceston.
All you need to know will be featured in our live blog below.
School closure list - Cornwall
Altarnun Primary School - CLOSED
Boscastle Community Primary School - opening at 10:30am
Bodmin College - CLOSED
Boyton Primary School - CLOSED
Braddock Church of England Primary School - CLOSED
Callington Community College - CLOSED
Callington Primary School - CLOSED
Callywith College - CLOSED
Camelford Community Primary School - CLOSED
Caradon Academy - CLOSED
Cardinham School - CLOSED
Coads Green Primary School - CLOSED
Copper Valley Infant and Nursery Academy - CLOSED
Copper Valley Junior Academy - CLOSED
Darite Primary Academy - CLOSED
Delabole Primary School - opening at 10:00am
Dobwalls Primary School - CLOSED
Duchy College Stoke Climsland - CLOSED
Egloskerry Primary School - CLOSED
Fowey River Academy - CLOSED
Harrowbarrow Primary Academy - CLOSED
Holsworthy College - CLOSED
Jacobstow Community Academy - CLOSED
Kilkhampton Junior and Infant School - CLOSED
Lanivet Community Primary School - opening at 10:00am
Launceston College - CLOSED
Launceston Primary School - CLOSED
Lewannick Community Primary School - CLOSED
Liskeard Hillfort Primary School - CLOSED
Liskeard School and Community College - CLOSED
Marhamchurch Church of England Academy - CLOSED
North Cornwall Alternative Provision Academy - CLOSED
North Petherwin Primary School - CLOSED
Otterham Community Primary School - CLOSED
Pensilva School - CLOSED
Sir James Smith's School - CLOSED
South Petherwin Community Primary School - CLOSED
St Breward Community Primary School - CLOSED
St Catherine's Church of England School - CLOSED
St Dominic Church of England Primary School - CLOSED
St Mark's Church of England Academy - CLOSED
St Martin's Church of England Primary School - CLOSED
St Neot Primary School - CLOSED
St Petroc's Primary School - opening at 10am
St Stephens Community Academy - CLOSED
St Teath Primary School - CLOSED
St Tudy Church of England Primary School - CLOSED
St Wenn School - CLOSED
Taliesin Education Limited (TPlus Centres) - CLOSED
Tregadillett Primary School - CLOSED
Trekenner Primary School - CLOSED
Trewidland Primary School - CLOSED
Upton Cross Academy - CLOSED
Warbstow Primary Academy - CLOSED
Werrington Primary School - CLOSED
Whitstone Community Primary School - CLOSED
Windmill Hill Academy - CLOSED