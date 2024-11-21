OVERNIGHT snow fall has brought disruption to Devon and Cornwall.

A number of schools have announced they are closed, while there is disruption on roads and public transport.

Among the roads affected this morning is the A30, with lorries stuck in the snow making the road impassable between Carminnow Cross and Launceston.

All you need to know will be featured in our live blog below.

School closure list - Cornwall

Altarnun Primary School - CLOSED

Boscastle Community Primary School - opening at 10:30am

Bodmin College - CLOSED

Boyton Primary School - CLOSED

Braddock Church of England Primary School - CLOSED

Callington Community College - CLOSED

Callington Primary School - CLOSED

Callywith College - CLOSED

Camelford Community Primary School - CLOSED

Caradon Academy - CLOSED

Cardinham School - CLOSED

Coads Green Primary School - CLOSED

Copper Valley Infant and Nursery Academy - CLOSED

Copper Valley Junior Academy - CLOSED

Darite Primary Academy - CLOSED

Delabole Primary School - opening at 10:00am

Dobwalls Primary School - CLOSED

Duchy College Stoke Climsland - CLOSED

Egloskerry Primary School - CLOSED

Fowey River Academy - CLOSED

Harrowbarrow Primary Academy - CLOSED

Holsworthy College - CLOSED

Jacobstow Community Academy - CLOSED

Kilkhampton Junior and Infant School - CLOSED

Lanivet Community Primary School - opening at 10:00am

Launceston College - CLOSED

Launceston Primary School - CLOSED

Lewannick Community Primary School - CLOSED

Liskeard Hillfort Primary School - CLOSED

Liskeard School and Community College - CLOSED

Marhamchurch Church of England Academy - CLOSED

North Cornwall Alternative Provision Academy - CLOSED

North Petherwin Primary School - CLOSED

Otterham Community Primary School - CLOSED

Pensilva School - CLOSED

Sir James Smith's School - CLOSED

South Petherwin Community Primary School - CLOSED

St Breward Community Primary School - CLOSED

St Catherine's Church of England School - CLOSED

St Dominic Church of England Primary School - CLOSED

St Mark's Church of England Academy - CLOSED

St Martin's Church of England Primary School - CLOSED

St Neot Primary School - CLOSED

St Petroc's Primary School - opening at 10am

St Stephens Community Academy - CLOSED

St Teath Primary School - CLOSED

St Tudy Church of England Primary School - CLOSED

St Wenn School - CLOSED

Taliesin Education Limited (TPlus Centres) - CLOSED

Tregadillett Primary School - CLOSED

Trekenner Primary School - CLOSED

Trewidland Primary School - CLOSED

Upton Cross Academy - CLOSED

Warbstow Primary Academy - CLOSED

Werrington Primary School - CLOSED

Whitstone Community Primary School - CLOSED

Windmill Hill Academy - CLOSED