MORE than 50 children from the local area attended the Callington Lions’ Christmas party held on Saturday, January 6.
The children were entertained by Magic Martin and had their faces painted by Jodi May. Great fun was had by the children and grown ups alike with games and laughter, party bags and even Lion themed cupcakes.
Callington Lions raise money all year round to support their local community and host free events for all to attend and as you can see from their faces (above) the children had a blast on the day.