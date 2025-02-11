A SMALLHOLDER’S neglect of his animals has been condemned as “totally unacceptable” after authorities discovered the poor conditions in which they were kept.
The case brought by Cornwall Council against John Ingham highlighted the consequences of failing to provide proper care.
Appearing before Plymouth Magistrates’ Court on February 6, the 63-year-old pleaded guilty to five charges of animal neglect.
Officers from Cornwall Council and DEFRA first visited the smallholding in Trebrownbridge, Liskeard, in 2021. They found thin goats, sheep and pigs. The pigs had no dry lying area and the animals has access to scrap, broken glass and other items that could have injured them. Following advice from Cornwall Council, Ingham made improvements and he was subsequently given a formal warning.
When officers returned in March 2024, they discovered appalling conditions.
The court heard Ingham had neglected his animals by failing to provide bedding, food and fresh water. He kept them in hazardous conditions by allowing them access to broken glass, broken metal with sharp edges, wood with protruding nails and live electric cables.
Mr Ingham pleaded guilty to the following offences:
1) Failing to provide goats clean dry bedding, forage, clean water, prompt effective veterinary treatment and allowed them access to a potentially injurious objects
2) Failing to provide pigs clean dry bedding and fresh clean drinking water
3) Failing to provide sheep clean dry bedding, forage, clean water and allowed them access to a potentially injurious objects.
4) Allowed poultry access to a potentially injurious objects
5) Caused unnecessary suffering to two emaciated sheep by failing to provide them with prompt effective veterinary treatment
The magistrates gave credit for his early guilty plea, cooperation with the Council, remediation of some concerns and genuine remorse. In sentencing, Ingham was fined £1,040, ordered to pay a surcharge of £416 and contribute £1,000 to towards the council’s costs.
Councillor Martyn Alvey, the portfolio holder responsible for enforcement at Cornwall Council, said: “Where officers find repeated non-compliance or a complete disregard for farm animal welfare, the Council will take formal action to protect animals from cruelty and the reputation of the Cornish farming industry.
“This man kept his animals in appalling conditions and that is totally unacceptable. We urge all smallholders to understand the needs of animals before buying them.”
Officers from Cornwall Council will revisit the smallholding to ensure Ingham makes the necessary improvements. Should he fail to do so, appropriate enforcement action will be taken.