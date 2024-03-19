ORIGINAL sketches by a well-known local artist have been saved from being skipped and are due to appear in an exhibition.
The exhibition, which will open at Saltash Heritage Museum on April 6, will feature copies of the 163 sketches by the artist John Henry Martin along with his paintings, as part of the museum’s ‘Lost Arts and Skills’ display.
A couple from Torpoint, David and Rosie Wilesmith, acquired the sketch book and a water colour after they had been passed down through the family of Douglas Lang, a friend of the artist. It only came to light when Douglas’ son Roger, who lived in Torpoint, passed away.
Rosie said: “It wasn’t until Roger died that it all came to light. The water colour was in a terrible state, so we had it cleaned and it’s in good condition now. We’ve kept all the sketchbook drawings exactly as John Henry Martin left them, but we’ve put a sheet of paper in between the pages to prevent the sketches rubbing off on each other as most of them weredone on tracing paper.”
The artist, otherwise known as Henry Martin, established his reputation as an artist in Newlyn before eventually settling in Saltash in the 1890’s where he lived at Old Ferry Roadwith his wife. Following the death of his first wife he later married a local girl, Rosina Blake, and they had two children.
Saltash Heritage believe that the sketches combined with his artwork will portray the biggest story put together about the artist, in one place.
At a special preview of the exhibition David and Rosie had the opportunity of meeting Glynn Tomkins and Gary Pickard, two great grandsons of the artist, as well as local art dealer Steve Lavers, and Roy Crapp who used to live in the artist’s house on Waterside. Steve Lavers had been to an auction in Shrewsbury when, unbeknown to him, he had been bidding against Gary for some of Henry Martin’s artwork.
Secretary of the museum, Lizzy Sharpe-Asprey, said: “We were delighted when the couple walked in the door one day to our research room with a great big bundle of papers. Coming from an artistic background myself, I was totally enraptured with these pictures and finding out they were about the local Newlyn artist, John Henry Martin, who had migrated to Saltash in the late 1800’s.”
The exhibition itself will also include lost skills of the blacksmith, cordwainer, potter, photographer and seamstress. For further details visit: www.saltash-heritage.org.uk