Skatepark crowdfunder launch event
[email protected]
Monday 26th September 2022 2:00 pm
Share
( )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
THE crowdfunder launch of the Millbrook Skatepark Project will be held at Patchwork Studios, Maker next Wednesday night (September 28).
Starting at 7pm and running for an hour and a half, entry is free for those wanting to get involved and find out all about the plans for the skatepark in the village.
To find out more, search ‘Millbrook Skatepark Project’on Facebook.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |