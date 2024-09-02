SKATEBOARDERS in Cornwall are again being given the opportunity to ride and do tricks – without taking a fall.
A rope system which acts as a safety harness or handle has been installed by TR7 Indoor Skatepark CIC which reopened in Roche earlier this year after moving from Newquay.
The business run by wife and husband team Martina Biquard and Chaz Merryweather has collaborated with Vector Rope Access on the system.
Its former skatepark in Newquay had utilised a rope system, and Martina and Chaz were keen to see a system provided at the Roche park which has a mini ramp, rails, ledges and hips, as well as an open area for beginners.
Martina said: “We’ve been working hard behind the scenes to get the rope system installed, and we’re glad to say that now it’s up and running.”
Skaters of any ability can use the system which will help them balance on the mini ramp. The rope means even beginners can attempt tricks and learn the rhythm of the ramp without taking a tumble.
The business says the system is the only one of its kind at any indoor skatepark in Europe.
Chaz said: “There has been a lot of controversy around the rope as some say it’s ‘cheating’, but we see it as a great way to learn how to skate, build confidence and give it a go knowing you’re not going to fall.
“Skaters take away what they’ve learned and can use it on ramps at their local park. Also, anyone who has had an injury or who uses their body for work can now skate stress-free as it takes away that risk of getting hurt again, allowing them to try something new.”
One skater said: “As a physio, I think this is a brilliant way to learn the skill with safety. I recently learned to ollie using an overhead rope and it fast-tracked me so much. It’s just a smart and safe way to break it down and reduce the injuries. As you progress, you rely less on the rope.”
Chaz said the system can also help skateboarders who have disabilities.