IT was somewhat apt that members of the Saltash Blind and Partially Sighted Club used Tina Turner’s iconic hit ‘Simply the Best’ to say a special thank-you to retiring leader, Shirley Evans.
After 25 years of service, Shirley was given a rousing send-off by friends, family and other personnel associated with Saltash and Cornwall’s partially-sighted communities.
In a large gathering held at Ashtorre Rock Centre, there was high tea and plenty of musical entertainment, featuring the ‘Burraton Boys’ and ‘Country Jack’.
Members and friends each took turns to praise Shirley’s outstanding efforts over the years, whilst various gifts were bestowed upon her in recognition of her longevity of service to BAPS.
“Shirley has devoted 25 years of her life to the betterment of this club and without her dedication, hard work and caring of those with blindness and sight impairments, the club would never have thrived in the way that it has,” said a spokesperson for BAPS.
Shirley herself thanked her committee and officers, as well as the many volunteers and members over the years, all of whom have supported her along the way. Special mention was given to her own family, most notably husband Gordon.
The Saltash, which has in existence for more than 60 years, meet fortnightly on a Tuesday afternoon (1.45-3.45pm) at the Ashtorre Rock Centre.