ROAD signage directing motorists to not turn right out of a problematic road junction in Saltash has now been put into place.
A new six-month trial preventing motorists from turning right out of Gilston Road onto Callington Road came into operation on Tuesday, but a lack of signage on day one meant motorists were still turning right.
Under the trial plans, all traffic leaving the retail development site and industrial estate should be turning left and, if they need to head up to Carkeel roundabout, use the Pilmere Roundabout as a way of making their way back up the road.
However, as the Cornish Times witnessed first-hand, motorists were still turning right out of the junction on Tuesday, maneuvering their way around the set up cones and bollards and back up to Carkeel roundabout.
In a 10-minute period alone, over 15 cars turned right out of the junction, some narrowly missing traffic that was making its way down the road.
Overnight, however, a no right turn sign has now been installed on the pavement outside of Lidl, whilst further improvements are set to be implemented before the end of the month.
Local Cornwall County Councillor, Martin Worth, said: “The trial is now up and running and I’d just like to remind everyone the exit off Gilston Road is now no right turn.”