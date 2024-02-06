JOIN in on one of the multiple beach cleans taking place across Cornwall this weekend as part of Cornwall Wildlife Trust’s ‘Love Your Beach’ campaign.
Running since 2018, Cornwall Wildlife Trust’s Love Your Beach weekend has become a highlight event of the year that brings people together from all walks of life across Cornwall’s communities to make a difference for our coastal environment.
With beach clean events running from Mounts Bay to Bude, the event organisers hope that taking part in Love Your Beach will enable people to feel empowered to make a difference to their local nature, even during winter.
The Love Your Beach events are coordinated by Cornwall Wildlife Trust’s Your Shore Network of marine conservation groups at different locations around the Cornish coast.
The events are a great chance to help get your local beach ready for spring whilst also protecting wildlife from the hazards caused by marine plastics and debris that are left on and washed into our beautiful Cornish beaches on a daily basis.
Katie Bellman, community engagement officer at Cornwall Wildlife Trust says: “Love Your Beach is one of our favourite events of the year. It’s a true celebration of not only our amazing Cornish coastline, but also the incredible conservation effort from our local communities.
“The Your Shore Network local marine groups who run the events over the weekend are an excellent example of how people can come together with a shared passion for their local beaches and really make a difference.
“Anyone can get involved, with beach cleans happening all around Cornwall.”
The events are open to everyone from first timers to regular volunteers, an opportunity to experience the mental and physical health benefits of getting involved in community conservation.
For those unable to attend a group event, you can also get involved independently by collecting some rubbish on your daily coastal walk. Just don’t forget to draw or make a heart, take a picture and get it on social media using the following hashtags; #loveyourbeach and #loveyourbeachfrom‘nameofbeach’.
A spokesperson from Cornwall Wildlife Trust said: “Be a part of the movement and show your local beach some love this Valentine’s weekend.”
Love Your Beach 2024 program:
Saturday, February 10:
Friends of Fowey Estuary will be at Polkerris Beach from 10am
Bude Marine Group will be cleaning Sandymouth Beach at 10:30am
Falmouth Marine Conservation will be heading to Swanpool beach at 10:30am
Newquay Marine Group Will be walking along Porth Beach from 11am
Polzeath Marine Conservation Group will be meeting at the Polzeath Marine Centre at 12pm
Join Looe Marine Group from 12:30pm on Seaton Beach
Sunday, February 11:
On Caerhays Beach, you’ll find Three Bays Wildlife Group from 10am
At Harveys Towans beach, St Ives Marine Group will be cleaning from 10.30am
Helford Marine Conservation Group, the Cornish Seal Sanctuary, and One Bag Beach Clean are collaborating at Helford Passage Beach from 10.30am
Friends of Par Beach will be meeting at the beach hut from 10.30am
Mounts Bay Marine Group are joining Grampus Campus for a beach clean at Long Rock from 10.30am
At 11am you can join Perranporth Marine Group between the surf lifesaving hut and the Watering Hole.
St Agnes Marine Conservation will gather on Porthtowan from 11am to spread love for their beach!
More information can be found on Cornwall Wildlife Trust’s website at: https://www.cornwallwildlifetrust.org.uk/love-your-beach