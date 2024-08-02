A SHOCKING incident on a busy Cornish beach is being investigated by the UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).
Two noisy, fast-moving microlight aircraft came into land at Par Sands while nearby horse riders, families and dog walkers were enjoying a warm summer evening.
A CAA spokesperson said: “The two pilots were observed landing very close to other beach users and a horse bolted, unseating its rider. The rider sustained a broken collarbone and ribs from the fall, resulting in an emergency services response from both HM Coastguard and the South Western Ambulance Service.
“We are appealing for help to identify the two people who landed on the busy beach on the evening of Sunday, July 28.
“The CAA is asking anyone who knows either of the two individuals involved, or has any other information that they think could be useful, to make contact as soon as possible via [email protected].”
Suzanne Keenan, from the CAA investigation and enforcement team, said: “It was a hot, fine and dry day, and the beach was reportedly very busy during the microlight landings. I would urge anyone with any information, including the pilots themselves, to get in touch. Of particular interest, would be any photographs or videos of the incident.”